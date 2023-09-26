Michigan, SVSU to get federal funds for youth mental health resources

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) - Federal money given to Michigan will help the state address youth mental health issues.

Michigan will get about $3 million out of a total of $55 million that will be spread across the country and allocated by Congress.

The most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that nearly three in five U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — representing a nearly 60 percent increase over the past decade. It also found that 22 percent of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide during the past year.

“Some of that money is going statewide to support teleconsultation, to help pediatricians access mental health providers when they need help and support caring for their patients,” said Carole Johnson, the Health Resources and Services Administration administrator. “Some of it’s going to targeted areas. We’re doing awards to the University of Detroit Mercy to Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State University for the support of training new mental health providers, which is what everyone in the health care field knows we need to do more of.”

The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, a brand of the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Saginaw Valley State University will be given $530,000 for two years to help with behavioral health workforce education and training.

“We work closely every year with Congress, with folks like Senator Stabenow, to make sure that we can secure as much funding as possible to support the needs of children and new moms and the needs of growing the health care workforce,” Johnson said.

“We’re going to see these dollars are coming in throughout the state. So everything from northwest Michigan in Baldwin, which is a rural, underserved area that will be funded with a school health clinic for the first time, West Michigan, Detroit area, and in Lansing. We’ll see it in a number of different places,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said.

For the full list of award recipients, visit the Youth Mental Health awards page.

