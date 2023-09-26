Mixed Feelings: UAW strikers talk President Biden’s visit to picket line

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden joined striking United Auto Workers (UAW) members in Metro Detroit on Tuesday, and it is prompting mixed feelings from local strikers.

Biden visited General Motors’s (GM) Willow Run Redistribution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26, where he encouraged the group to “stick with it” before concluding with pictures and handshakes.

“You deserve the significant raise, you need it and other benefits. Let’s get back what we lost, okay?” Biden said.

Biden joining the UAW members on the picket lines made history, as he is the first president to support a labor strike.

“It shows that we definitely have a lot of support that’s on our side and hopefully we continue to get more,” said Dominque, a GM employee.

Biden spoke through a bullhorn and told autoworkers to keep going. This comes after the strike expanded to 20 states Friday, Sept. 22.

His presence a welcome by some local union members.

“If we can’t get something done with the bargaining team and the companies, if Biden has to step in we support him either way,” said Eric Price, President of UAW Local 651.

But unwanted by others who say this is not a political matter, nor should it be.

“The UAW has always supported Joe Biden and he’s always supported the worker. However, right now is not a time for politics in this battle with General Motors with the UAW members,” said one striker.

Political efforts continue tomorrow with former president Donald Trump set to speak in Detroit. He will hold his own event in an attempt to woo auto workers, even though union leaders say he’s no ally.

Regardless of who stands with them, they say it’s more important that they stand together.

“Stick together, stick together. If we’re one, they can never stop us. You know, solidarity is key for sure,” Dominque said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.