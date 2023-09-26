Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The day the Dow Event Center in Saginaw implemented its new cashless policy, an inside vendor announced Monday, Sept. 25, it has pulled its business from the venue.

Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q, known for its authentic Frontier taste, posted to its business Facebook page and said it pulled out of the Dow Event Center because it was totally against the new cashless policy.

Last year, Dow’s new management wanted to implement the cashless policy and the business wanted no part of it, according to Olvera’s post.

The changes were announced by the Dow Event Center in August, with a projected date of Sept. 1 for the changes to be made. After community pushback, the start date to the cashless and clear bag policy was delayed for a month.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Dow will be completely cashless and only clear bags will be allowed in the building.

Currently, Olvera’s BBQ is still listed as a concession stand on Dow Event Center’s website. Other vendors include Jet’s Pizza, The Grill, The Snack Shak and more.

Fans of Olvera’s can still get food from its food truck or their business located in the food court at Midland Mall. Olvera’s is a Saginaw-based family-run business since the 1980s.

