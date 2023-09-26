Planet Fitness offering free access to striking employees

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Flint and Saginaw area Planet Fitness locations are opening their doors this weekend to any factory worker on strike, the company announced Monday, Sept. 25.

Planet Fitness said the strikes create stress and anxiety for striking workers and any factory employee from any industry can exercise beginning at midnight Friday, Sept. 29 through the close of business on Sunday, Oct. 1.

“The support from our local communities is the reason we succeed,” said Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group. “With all that is going on in our areas, this is an opportunity for us to give back during these challenging times. Exercise, including walking, jogging, and cycling have been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods. We hope people will take advantage and stop by Planet Fitness for a little stress relief this weekend.”

Ten Flint and Saginaw-area Planet Fitness locations will participate. Any factory employee interested in a free workout can show up at your local Planet Fitness with a photo I.D. and employee I.D.

Participating clubs are located in Bay City, Saginaw (State Street and Tittabawassee Road locations), Flint, Midland, Burton, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, Fenton, and Grand Blanc. For addresses and hours of operation, please visit planetfitness.com.

