Possible government shutdown threatens WIC, health services for most vulnerable

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congress has yet to reach a deal to avert a government shutdown by the Sept. 30 deadline, which means there could be a disruption in many services that are run by the federal government. Some of those services aid the nation’s most vulnerable populations -- children and the elderly.

Congressman Dan Kildee was at Michigan Works in Flint on Monday to discuss how a government shutdown might impact mid-Michigan. Kildee said two-thirds of Congress would support a bipartisan deal on a budget. He said House speaker Kevin McCarthy keeps trying to negotiate with what an extreme wing of the Republican Party.

“We’ve come to an agreement about our spending plans, but we have an extreme wing of one of the parties that has taken the country hostage,” Kildee said. “With the idea that they’re going to get their way, their going to have their way...we’re talking about a dozen people -- or punish the rest of the country.”

Kildee was joined by Ashley Strozier, the Family Mobility Coordinator at Communities First. She said WIC, a government program that helps low-income mothers, provided her with specialty formula for her premature baby. Doctors have now placed her daughter on three bottles of PediaSure per day to help her grow, which WIC also provides. The cost would amount to roughly $338 per month otherwise.

“I often wonder what would happen if those families that need the services like I do, to save my littlest one in my household, how would that shutdown affect them? When you pull away the support that WIC provides, you are putting our future in danger by making infants, toddlers, pregnant and lactating moms vulnerable to nutritious failures,” Strozier said.

The CEO of Hamilton Community Health Network said 70 percent of funding is provided by the community health center fund, but that will expire this weekend if a budget isn’t passed, which means 162,000 patients in Michigan would lose their health care.

“Without certainty about funding endeavors, health centers will struggle to meet the needs of the community and many of the most vulnerable will be impacted in a devastating way,” Clarence Pierce said.

Kildee said a government shutdown would hurt the economy, threaten national security and cost billions of dollars. He also commented on the potential layoffs of hundreds of thousands of workers, including those in Michigan.

