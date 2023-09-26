SVSU to sell alcohol at first home football game on Sept. 30

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) made the decision to try selling alcohol at its sporting events, something the university has never done before.

There will be a new item on menus moving forward at Saginaw Valley State University’s sporting events, a decision made by the SVSU Board of Control on Monday, Sept. 25.

Event goers will now see alcohol sales happening at some home sporting events for the university.

“This is something that some people want as part as their gameday experience, and now that is something that we will be able to provide,” said J.J. Boehm, executive director of university communications at SVSU.

Alcohol sales are going to be seen for select home games for the rest of this school year on a trial basis, as SVSU works to keep up with the times and provide an option to fans that they’ve never had.

“This is something that other colleges and universities, both within Michigan and across the country, have been doing for some time. So, that is also something where we have been diligent in reaching out, learning from their experiences, to help inform our experiences,” said Boehm.

The SVSU Board of Control’s decision came after approval of Michigan legislation in July that allows universities to apply for liquor licenses at athletic events.

And the university is eager to learn from this trial period.

“As we trial those, we will be able to then learn from those experiences and figure out what is a good model for SVSU? What does our fan community want and expect? Boehm said.

SVSU will have two trial periods for the fall season, with the first being this weekend at their home football game on Saturday, Sept. 30. Other dates are still being planned.

Michigan State University began selling alcohol at football games on Sept. 16 at Spartan Stadium. The University of Michigan is still not selling alcohol at their athletic events.

