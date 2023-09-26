Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday, Mid-Michigan! With each new day comes another fresh start. Here are five things you need to know today.

1. President Biden will head to Detroit Tuesday where he’ll join United Auto Workers on the picket lines in a show of solidarity. More than 18-thousand auto workers are now on strike at Ford, GM, and Stellantis plants around the country. Former President Trump will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

2. Although Ford was spared in UAW’s strike expansion, the automaker said it has to halt construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.

3. Today, Saginaw Valley State University will welcome its new president. SVSU will formally announce George Grant Jr. as the fifth president. Grant is the former chancellor of Penn State University-Berks and former Dean at Grand Valley State University. He succeeds the retiring Donald Bachand, who served as president since 2014.

4. We’re learning more about Mid-Michigan’s first Chick-fil-a location. It is set to open on Miller Road near I-75 in Flint Township on Thursday, Sept. 28. The company is expecting a huge crowd. There are two ways to get to Chick-fil-a. You can turn left or right in and out of the parking lot on Austin’s Parkway. For Miller Road, you will only be allowed to turn right in and out of the restaurant’s lot.

5. Today, Mid-Michigan gets a visit from a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child. She is called Little Amal. She raises awareness on her international journey about human rights, especially those for refugees. Organizers said her trip is one of hope that draws attention to children fleeing war, violence and persecution around the world. Meet Little Amal at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library.

Have a great day! Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

