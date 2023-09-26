UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple United Auto Workers (UAW) strikers in Swartz Creek have been hit by a vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26 a UAW member told TV5 multiple people were hit by a car and are being treated at a local hospital.

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Courtesy Photo)
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Curtesy Photo)
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.(Curtesy Photo)

TV’s crew on scene is working to learn more from police.

Stay with TV5 for any new developments on this story.

