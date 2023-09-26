VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car

By Brendan Vrabel and Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released the video of a trooper being dragged by a speeding car during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

A man was arraigned in Jackson on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder after a police officer fell from the man’s car Sunday morning after allegedly speeding off.

21-year-old Tavion William Beasley from Detroit was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and assaulting a police officer causing injury.

This comes after a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Tavion Beasley near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets when officials said an altercation occurred.

Beasley got back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that Beasley took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

Beasley fled the scene but was later arrested after he turned himself in.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump claps as he walks to the podium to speak at Ford's Rawsonville...
Trump visiting Michigan to deliver speech to striking auto workers
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, Sept. 27
Police are asking for your help to find a missing and endangered 68-year-old man from Midland.
Midland man considered missing and endangered
It’s that mid-week hump, so let’s get over it by looking at five stories to know today.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Michigan 4-H programs support 100,000+ kids and teens in the state.
Proposed license plate could raise money for Michigan 4-H youth