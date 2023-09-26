VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released the video of a trooper being dragged by a speeding car during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

A man was arraigned in Jackson on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder after a police officer fell from the man’s car Sunday morning after allegedly speeding off.

21-year-old Tavion William Beasley from Detroit was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and assaulting a police officer causing injury.

This comes after a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Tavion Beasley near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets when officials said an altercation occurred.

Beasley got back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that Beasley took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

Beasley fled the scene but was later arrested after he turned himself in.

