A few showers Wednesday & staying cool

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A small chance of showers remains today and Thursday as a low continues to spin near the Great Lakes. It’s worth noting that even though we technically do have some shower potential, we expect the majority of the day to be rain-free as any potential is quite spotty. Similar to the last few days, clouds will be stubborn with cool temperatures too, but at the end of the week we begin quite a run at warm weather again! This will be as high pressure moves in over the weekend, take a look at the temperature outlook in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you embark on your morning commute or to the bus stops, keep the rain gear on standby. You can check our Interactive Radar to see if any showers are nearby, but the majority of the area should have a dry trip to school! As mentioned above, showers will just remain spotty today in between overcast skies. Any rain we see will also stay on the lighter-side. Today wouldn’t be a bad day to get a few things done inside, especially with the drier and brighter weather on the way for the end of the week!

Wednesday will have a couple of spotty showers.
Wednesday will have a couple of spotty showers.(WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 66 degrees with an easterly wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph. The eastern shoreline of the Thumb will have the strongest wind out of everyone in Mid-Michigan today. The average high temperature today remains at 69 degrees.

Wednesday will have highs around 66 degrees.
Wednesday will have highs around 66 degrees.(WNEM)

Tonight

The slight chance of showers is going to remain tonight. especially late in the overnight hours where a cluster of showers may try to surge into the Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer areas. This would still be light rain, but the amount of showers could increase.

Late Wednesday night a cluster of showers could move into the Flint area.
Late Wednesday night a cluster of showers could move into the Flint area.(WNEM)

Lows overnight will fall to around 56 degrees with an easterly wind at 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will also remain between any sparse showers tonight.

Thursday

Variably cloudy skies will take hold on Thursday which will allow for some intervals of sun. The rain chance from the morning will be the best of the day, though some spotty showers will still remain into the afternoon. Overall, the day will remain largely dry.

Thursday will only see a few spotty showers.
Thursday will only see a few spotty showers.(WNEM)

Highs will be right around the same mark as the last couple of days, landing right around 67 degrees. The easterly wind will be a little lighter though, closer to 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will have highs around 67 degrees.
Thursday will have highs around 67 degrees.(WNEM)

Warm-Up Ahead

Once we get into the weekend and early next week, the high pressure system that has persisted in Eastern Canada will start to migrate to the south, coming into the United States by the end of the weekend. This high will start to shift our wind back around to more of a southerly direction. As this happens, a warmer airmass returns to our area and high temperatures will certainly reflect that coming close to 80 degrees. In early October the average high temperature is in the middle-upper 60s, so we’re expecting to be over 10 degrees above-average as we go through the first few days of the new month. With high pressure in place, plenty of sun will be making a return too. If you’re making plans for the weekend, we are in wonderful shape!

This weekend will see a warming pattern as a high shifts south.
This weekend will see a warming pattern as a high shifts south.(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening, Sept. 26
High temperatures on Wednesday are expected in the 60s.
60s hang around for Wednesday, slight chance for showers
We'll have more scattered rain today.
Damp & cooler Tuesday
Meteorologist Diane Phillips has your First Alert forecast.
First Alert: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26