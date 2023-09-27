A few showers Wednesday & staying cool

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A small chance of showers remains today and Thursday as a low continues to spin near the Great Lakes. It’s worth noting that even though we technically do have some shower potential, we expect the majority of the day to be rain-free as any potential is quite spotty. Similar to the last few days, clouds will be stubborn with cool temperatures too, but at the end of the week we begin quite a run at warm weather again! This will be as high pressure moves in over the weekend, take a look at the temperature outlook in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you embark on your morning commute or to the bus stops, keep the rain gear on standby. You can check our Interactive Radar to see if any showers are nearby, but the majority of the area should have a dry trip to school! As mentioned above, showers will just remain spotty today in between overcast skies. Any rain we see will also stay on the lighter-side. Today wouldn’t be a bad day to get a few things done inside, especially with the drier and brighter weather on the way for the end of the week!

Wednesday will have a couple of spotty showers. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 66 degrees with an easterly wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph. The eastern shoreline of the Thumb will have the strongest wind out of everyone in Mid-Michigan today. The average high temperature today remains at 69 degrees.

Wednesday will have highs around 66 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

The slight chance of showers is going to remain tonight. especially late in the overnight hours where a cluster of showers may try to surge into the Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer areas. This would still be light rain, but the amount of showers could increase.

Late Wednesday night a cluster of showers could move into the Flint area. (WNEM)

Lows overnight will fall to around 56 degrees with an easterly wind at 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will also remain between any sparse showers tonight.

Thursday

Variably cloudy skies will take hold on Thursday which will allow for some intervals of sun. The rain chance from the morning will be the best of the day, though some spotty showers will still remain into the afternoon. Overall, the day will remain largely dry.

Thursday will only see a few spotty showers. (WNEM)

Highs will be right around the same mark as the last couple of days, landing right around 67 degrees. The easterly wind will be a little lighter though, closer to 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will have highs around 67 degrees. (WNEM)

Warm-Up Ahead

Once we get into the weekend and early next week, the high pressure system that has persisted in Eastern Canada will start to migrate to the south, coming into the United States by the end of the weekend. This high will start to shift our wind back around to more of a southerly direction. As this happens, a warmer airmass returns to our area and high temperatures will certainly reflect that coming close to 80 degrees. In early October the average high temperature is in the middle-upper 60s, so we’re expecting to be over 10 degrees above-average as we go through the first few days of the new month. With high pressure in place, plenty of sun will be making a return too. If you’re making plans for the weekend, we are in wonderful shape!

This weekend will see a warming pattern as a high shifts south. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.