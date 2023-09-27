Five UAW members recovering after being hit by car

By Rayvin Bleu
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Five people picketing United Auto Workers (UAW) members are recovering after being hit by a car around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“These people are just making a living and want a little bigger piece of the pie and this happens it’s very disturbing,” UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes said.

The incident happened near the General Motors Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek.

“Three people in a either a dark blue or a black HHR or possibly PT Cruiser came out of the building, out 70 yards and was driving at a high rate of speed, hit their break real quick and kept going,” Dawes said. “Ran over five people and sent two to the hospital and three with other injuries.”

Employees from the plant were trying to leave and picketers were blocking the driveway, according to Metro Police Chief Matt Bades. UAW leadership said that was not the case and believed the driver intentionally struck their members.

“We’re, you know, doing a very peaceful legal demonstration, wasn’t bothering nobody, wasn’t blocking traffic, was allowing people to come in and out, the ones that had to come in,” Dawes said. “There was no sense, no cause for this to happen.”

This comes a few days after a fight broke out at the picket line in Center Line, where a man driving by allegedly shouted racial slurs and insults. A woman in the same vehicle threw a drink.

“Whenever you have a cross section society, you have people that have issues and unfortunately, they made some very serious bad mistakes today and justice will prevail,” said Dawes.

As part of their investigation, police are working to collect video of what happened.

“I just hope that these people turn themselves in, they’re in enough trouble. They don’t need to be running from the police,” said Dawes.

UAW leadership said that this incident will not stop strikers from picketing to get what they deserve.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line

Latest News

Spirit extend GM and head coach
During a celebration before the Saginaw Spirit home opener, fans are invited to have some fun...
Saginaw Spirit fans invited to make their mark on new mural this weekend
Saginaw Spirit fans are invited to "make their mark" on a new mural ahead of the home opener.
Saginaw Spirit fans invited to make their mark on new mural this weekend
George Grant Jr. was appointed to serve as the school’s fifth president during a special...
First black president formally installed during ceremony at SVSU