Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy

Latest News

A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple
UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday,...
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
Nolan Schooley will compete on a Food Network show!
Sanford native to compete on Food Network show
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship