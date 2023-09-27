Flint’s YWCA holds domestic violence awareness fundraiser

An event drew awareness to racial injustice while also supporting local survivors of domestic and sexual assault.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fundraiser drew awareness to racial injustice while also supporting local survivors of domestic and sexual assault.

The annual Circle Lunch held by the YWCA of Greater Flint educated attendees about its work in the community.

Michelle Rozynsky, the CEO of the organization, said this is the main fundraiser supporting the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

“We are the only agency in the county that offers comprehensive services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims,” Rozynsky said. “We also just opened a women’s empowerment center and we are also doing some programming  around racial justice so it’s really an opportunity to share our story and get people involved.”

The keynote speaker was Deborah Archer, president of the American Civil Liberties Union. Proceeds will benefit the YWCA’s programs that serve 2,600 adults and children every year.

