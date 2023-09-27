Game of the Week preview, week 6: Goodrich Martians

TV5′s sixth Game of the Week is quickly approaching where Goodrich will be taking on Corunna.
By Cole Martens and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5′s sixth Game of the Week is quickly approaching where Goodrich will be taking on Corunna.

The Goodrich Martians are 5-0 coming into this game after defeating Owosso 48-8. The Flint Metro League Stars Division is at stake for the Martians and the Cavaliers, with both teams tied for first place with undefeated records.

Against Corunna, the Martians have won six straight matchups but are facing what may be the toughest Cavaliers team in recent memory. The guys know what’s on the line with this huge game as they look to stake their claim towards back-to-back Metro League titles.

“We’ve been really dialed in these past two weeks, even last week against Owosso. We’ve been implementing some Corunna stuff for this week. We’re just all ready, we want this game. We want to win it again,” said Max Maclem, a Goodrich junior and wide receiver/defensive back for the team.

Chase Burnett, a junior and running back/linebacker for the team, said the team is prepared to do the same as last year.

“Our whole team’s watching lots of film,” he said. “We’re working hard out here and we’re playing hard and we’re just going to do the same thing as last year.”

Easton Phipps, a senior and quarterback/linebacker for the team, said though the Cavaliers are good, he is confident in his team.

“We’re just kind of preparing for their speed, their size. They’re good, they’re big, but I think we outwork them,” Phipps said.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, TV5 will be previewing the home team of Owosso.

Read next:
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
UAW Strike
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Sanford native to compete on Food Network show
Nolan Schooley will compete on a Food Network show
MSU fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Mel Tucker

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy

Latest News

TV5′s sixth Game of the Week is quickly approaching where Goodrich will be taking on Corunna.
Game of the Week preview, week 6: Goodrich Martians
Here's the game of the week, sponsored by Priority Waste.
TV5′s week 6 Game of the Week announced
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s week 6 Game of the Week announced
Check out TV5's Game of the Week finalists. You can vote for your favorite team now until...
Game Of The Week Finalists Week Six