Game of the Week preview, week 6: Goodrich Martians

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5′s sixth Game of the Week is quickly approaching where Goodrich will be taking on Corunna.

The Goodrich Martians are 5-0 coming into this game after defeating Owosso 48-8. The Flint Metro League Stars Division is at stake for the Martians and the Cavaliers, with both teams tied for first place with undefeated records.

Against Corunna, the Martians have won six straight matchups but are facing what may be the toughest Cavaliers team in recent memory. The guys know what’s on the line with this huge game as they look to stake their claim towards back-to-back Metro League titles.

“We’ve been really dialed in these past two weeks, even last week against Owosso. We’ve been implementing some Corunna stuff for this week. We’re just all ready, we want this game. We want to win it again,” said Max Maclem, a Goodrich junior and wide receiver/defensive back for the team.

Chase Burnett, a junior and running back/linebacker for the team, said the team is prepared to do the same as last year.

“Our whole team’s watching lots of film,” he said. “We’re working hard out here and we’re playing hard and we’re just going to do the same thing as last year.”

Easton Phipps, a senior and quarterback/linebacker for the team, said though the Cavaliers are good, he is confident in his team.

“We’re just kind of preparing for their speed, their size. They’re good, they’re big, but I think we outwork them,” Phipps said.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, TV5 will be previewing the home team of Owosso.

