GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors (GM) has released a statement following the incident where five picketing United Auto Workers (UAW) members were hit by a car on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the General Motors Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to Metro Police Chief Matt Bades, employees from the plant were trying to leave and picketers were blocking the driveway.

UAW Region 1D Drector Steve Dawes told TV5 what he saw.

“Three people in either a dark blue or a black HHR or possibly PT Cruiser came out of the building, out 70 yards and was driving at a high rate of speed, hit their brake real quick and kept going,” he said. “Ran over five people and sent two to the hospital and three with other injuries.”

David Barnas, communications representative of GM, said a third-party housekeeping contractor, employed by Malace, is suspected of hitting those five picketing employees with his car while attempting to leave the processing center after working a normal shift, preforming normal sanitation duties.

Barnas said GM is cooperating with authorities on their investigation

Barnes released the following statement:

“In response to this event, we have informed Malace that the suspected employee along with two other Malace employees who were in the vehicle at the time are no longer allowed on any GM property. Additionally, we have conducted safety talks at all GM facilities with active picketing activity to reinforce the expectation and requirement that any employees who experience picketers blockading entry or exit to our property contact site security to help them safely proceed past the picketing employees. This reinforcement is in addition to picketing safety talks that had already been completed with salaried and contract employees across all GM sites with UAW-represented employees.”

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190.

