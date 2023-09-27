Michigan DNR asking hunters to harvest more does

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to harvest more does in the Lower Peninsula.

In an open letter, the DNR said there aren’t enough does being taken during hunting season to control the deer population in many areas, and hunters in Bay County are on board.

“I’m in favor of that,” said Allison Townsend, a hunter of 14 years.

She said she has no problem with targeting does to stock up on meat while helping to control the deer population in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

“It’s great to get big bucks, but I know that the deer population is pretty high right now and a lot are on the side of the road. So, I’m all in favor with whatever you can get at that point and time to feed your family,” Townsend said.

In an open letter to hunters, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said, in part:

“Hunters, we simply need to do better with antlerless deer harvest. Our harvest decisions we make between October and December can improve our deer herd, influence safety on our roads, support our farmers and benefit our forests. We need to quickly, and substantially, increase our antlerless deer harvest across much of our lower peninsula. Our reputation as conservationists may be defined by it.”

Meanwhile, other hunters said they don’t have a problem bagging does.

“It’s good to let some of these bigger bucks grow,” one hunter said.

Another hunter said he usually brings home several does each year.

“I don’t really care one way or the other. I shoot my fair share of does. I usually wait until later in the season. Our family usually puts four of five does in the freezer every year,” he said.

Townsend plans to take out does as long as she has a clear shot.

“I’d be willing to definitely. Like I said, we use it all year-round to eat. So, for us, all deer tastes the same,” she said.

Since 2000, the number of does harvested in a year was more than bucks taken only once in 2009. The DNR said hunters in the Lower Peninsula should be harvesting between 43,000 to 68,000 more does each year.

To read the full DNR letter, click here.

