Midland man considered missing and endangered

MSP said he was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 26 at his Midland home
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing and endangered 68-year-old man from Midland.

The endangered missing advisory was issued Wednesday morning, Sept. 27 by Michigan State Police.

William Bangert was last seen at his Midland home on Tuesday, Sept. 26 around 11:30 a.m. and was headed to Brighton, according to police.

Bangert is driving a 2011 silver or grey Nissan Juke with license plate, CUW702. Bangert has serious medical issues and does not have his medication or his cell phone, police said.

His credit card was last used in the St. Ignace area on Tuesday, Sept. 26 around 11:10 p.m. and was used earlier in the evening in the McBain area.

Bangert is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen in blue jeans, an unknown color t-shirt, and a wallet with a chain attached to the pants. He has a dragon tattoo on his arm.

If you know anything or see Mr. Bangert, contact Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

