One last push of showers, drier weather moves back in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a mostly dry day here in Mid-Michigan, with just a few spits of rain here and there.

That may change one more time as this slow-moving low pressure system pushes to the east through Thursday, and sends one last push of showers our direction tonight and early tomorrow. Once we start drying out, another beautiful stretch of weather is expected this weekend and early next week.

For a preview of that, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Showers are mostly to the south of us as of 5:30 PM, but we are starting to see them move closer and they’ve now crossed the state line back into Michigan. To keep tabs on these through the evening, check out our Interactive Radar or download the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

These showers that are near the state line early this evening, should start arriving in our southern sections late this evening, as we get closer to 10 PM and onward. There may be a few spotty showers out ahead of the bigger complex.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures have held in the 60s today with all of the clouds, and likely won’t fall too far tonight. Most are expected to land in the 50s for overnight lows, with an easterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, possibly as high as 15 miles per hour near the lakeshore.

Thursday

Showers are expected to pass through parts of Mid-Michigan on Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Showers are most likely during the morning hours on Thursday, especially early, with the best chances from the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, Thumb and southward. As we get closer to lunchtime and the early afternoon, we should start seeing these showers taper off, with only isolated showers for the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts from Wednesday night through Thursday are expected to mostly fall around 0.25″ or less.

Highs on Thursday will be slightly warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the area on Thursday, with more breaks of sun the farther north you go. Highs will land in the 60s for at least another day, but will have a chance to make some improvements on Wednesday’s highs. Winds on Thursday will be roughly 5 to 15 miles per hour out of an easterly direction.

Dry weather should take over into Thursday night, with skies clearing at least partially. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s for Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.