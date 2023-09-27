Proposed license plate could raise money for Michigan 4-H youth

Michigan 4-H programs support 100,000+ kids and teens in the state.(Michigan State University Extension)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - New legislation was unveiled on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to create a fundraising license plate that would generate support for Michigan 4-H youth.

State Representatives Matthew Bierlein of Vassar and Reggie Miller of Van Buren Township are sponsoring the legislation. If passed, it would allow for the creation and sale of a Michigan 4-H plate through the Secretary of State.

“This effort would provide an ongoing stream of support that benefits our 4-H programs for years to come,” said Quentin Tyler, director of Michigan State University Extension, which leads the 4-H program in Michigan. “We are so grateful to Reps. Beirlein and Miller for championing this effort.”

After the creation of the 4-H fundraising plate, regular disbursements from the license plate sales will go to the Michigan 4-H Foundation. The non-profit was founded in 1952 and is based in East Lansing.

The foundation works with MSU Extension and Michigan 4-H Youth Development to support programs to prepare youth for meaningful and productive lives.

“We are excited by the prospect of this revenue-generating opportunity that will result in additional visibility and resources to support Michigan 4-H youth and programs,” said Tom Bosserd, president of the Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees. “We thank the representatives for their commitment to ensuring 4-H youth continue to have access to these high-quality, youth development programs.”

Across the state, 4-H reaches more than 100,000 youth each year through hands-on learning experiences that allow youth to explore their passions and interests while growing confidence, life skills and a sense of responsibility. It’s available to kids and teens, 5-to-19-years-old.

“For more than 115 years, our Michigan 4-H programs have been making a positive difference in the lives of youth and their families,” continued Tyler. “We look forward to seeing the forward progress of this legislation, knowing that it will provide valuable resources for future generations to continue to grow with Michigan 4-H.”

The bills will be formally read into the record this week.

Learn more about the Michigan 4-H Foundation by visiting https://mi4hfdtn.org.

