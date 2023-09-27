Residents’ First Amendment rights violated in city meetings, organization says

A spokesperson for FIRE said city leaders need to change their rules regarding public comment at City Commission meetings.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A concerned Bay City resident believes the Bay City City Commission is violating the First Amendment rights of citizens, so they contacted an organization dedicated to defending the Constitutional right.

The organization is called the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

“The City Commission’s rules that ban, during public comment period of City Commission meetings, any comments that demean city officials, or officers, or employees. Or comments that make quote, ‘derogatory comments directed at another person.’ Or comments that use vulgarities. Those are the three policies that we are targeting,” said Aaron Terr, the director of public advocacy at FIRE.

He said the rules for public comment at City Commission meetings in Bay City violate the First Amendment. Terr said the public comment policies are unconstitutional because they target speech based on the viewpoint it expresses.

“So, a public commenter can heap praise on city officials all day, but the moment that they say something that a city official subjectively thinks is demeaning, they violated the city code,” he said. “And that sort of viewpoint discrimination is one of the worst ways that the government can violate the First Amendment.”

FIRE sent two letters to Bay City officials regarding the public comment policies: the first in June, the second, last week.

Bay City’s City Manager Dana Muscott was not available for an on-camera interview, but she did provide TV5 with the following statement:

“We received their letter. We have no desire to violate the First Amendment and as such have sent the letter to our attorneys to review. When we hear back from them, we will act in accordance with their guidance.”

For his part, Terr is looking forward to hearing from Bay City administrators soon.

“We’re hopeful we can reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the city that addresses the city’s concerns while also respecting its citizens First Amendment rights,” he said.

Terr said all legal options are on the table if the Bay City City Commission does not change its public comment policies to align with the First Amendment.

