Saginaw Spirit extend Drinkill and Lazary

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit start their regular season on Friday.

Today, the team announced that they’ve extended both General Manager Dave Drinkill and Head Coach Chris Lazary.

These will take effect next season and go through the 2026-2027 season.

This will be Drinkill’s ninth season as GM and the Spirit have won a franchise-best 226 games in the regular season during that span.

Lazary was promoted to his head coaching role in November of 2018 and since then has tallied 135 wins which is just 20 shy of a new franchise record.

