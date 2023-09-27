Saginaw Spirit extend Drinkill and Lazary

(WNEM)
By Mark Pearson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit start their regular season on Friday.

Today, the team announced that they’ve extended both General Manager Dave Drinkill and Head Coach Chris Lazary.

These will take effect next season and go through the 2026-2027 season.

This will be Drinkill’s ninth season as GM and the Spirit have won a franchise-best 226 games in the regular season during that span.

Lazary was promoted to his head coaching role in November of 2018 and since then has tallied 135 wins which is just 20 shy of a new franchise record.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Crash kills 1 man, seriously injures another
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
A Bay City staple is now under new ownership.
Bay City’s St. Laurent Brothers candy shop gets new owner
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car

Latest News

During a celebration before the Saginaw Spirit home opener, fans are invited to have some fun...
Saginaw Spirit fans invited to make their mark on new mural this weekend
Saginaw Spirit fans are invited to "make their mark" on a new mural ahead of the home opener.
Saginaw Spirit fans invited to make their mark on new mural this weekend
Mel Tucker’s lawyers claim Michigan State has no justification to fire him.
Mel Tucker's attorneys say MSU doesn't have cause to fire him
SVSU plans to move forward with alcohol sales at select home sporting events on a trial basis...
SVSU announces liquor sales at certain athletic venues