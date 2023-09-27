Saginaw Spirit fans invited to make their mark on new mural this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Just in time for the Saginaw Spirit’s home opener on Saturday, a massive mural is taking shape across from the Dow Event Center.

The Saginaw Spirit said artists Kevin Burdick and John Vasquez are creating a 50-foot high and 40-foot wide mural to not only celebrate the new season, but also welcome visitors during the 2024 Memorial Cup that’s expected to draw thousands.

Artist Burdick told TV5 the piece will make the Spirit logo more life-like and feature a hockey player with exploding ice. He said it will even have a photo op for Spirit fans to make it look like they are the puck.

The Saginaw Spirit said spectators are welcome to watch the mural come to life this week and then, on Saturday, people will have the chance to make their own mark on the mural during a home opener celebration. The team said Covenant is sponsoring the event at Jolt Credit Union Event Park starting at 4:30 p.m. with food trucks, inflatables and more.

The Saginaw Spirit takes on the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:05.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.