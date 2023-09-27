Sanford native to compete on Food Network show

By Anna Kathman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan man, now living in Massachusetts, will be competing on a Food Network show airing next week.

Nolan Schooley is from Sanford and now attends Harvard Law School. Schooley will be competing in Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge.

Schooley has previously done two Christmas shows, but is excited to be able to participate in a Halloween show.

“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, so when I found out that I was going to be on a Halloween show I was just like… out of my mind,” Schooley said. “I have the outfit ready to go, I have the ingredients ready to go.”

One challenge bakers will be participating in is making a cookie of themselves, where they are half in make-up, half not in make-up.

“To do that in nine minutes is absolutely wild,” Schooley said. “You had to make yourself as a cookie which is crazy.”

Schooley is competing in the show and working as a pastry chef all while studying at Harvard Law School.

“When I left high school, it was always a choice of going to culinary school or going to law school. It was always in my head and I ultimately chose culinary school,” Schooley said. “Now that I’m older I had an opportunity to go back to school, so I went back to school.”

Another project is in the works for Schooley, one he can’t release details about yet. He said he is grateful for the outpouring of support from his hometown.

“It does me a lot to see all of the messages and everything. I see everything everybody is posting, and I greatly appreciate it,” Schooley said.

The Halloween Cookie Challenge airs at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2. You can watch the show on Food Network or stream it on HBO Max and Discovery Plus.

