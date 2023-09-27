Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Sierra Searcy and Blake Keller
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy hump day! It’s that mid-week hump, so let’s get over it by looking at five stories to know today.

1. Several UAW strikers are recovering after being hit by a car outside the General Motors Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek. Officers were told a plant employee was trying to leave and picketers blocked the driveway. UAW leadership believes the driver intentionally drove into the members. Police are continuing to investigate.

2. Michigan State Police searching for a Midland man considered to be missing and endangered. The 68-year-old, William Bangert, left his Midland home Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 a.m. and headed to Brighton. His credit card has been used in the McBain area and the St. Ignace area. He was driving a grey 2011 Nissan Juke.

3. Clio police looking for help in identifying a suspect in a fraud scheme. The woman gave a forged, out-of-state I.D. to get $5,000 in cash from Genisys Credit Union in Clio. Investigators found she and another person also stole from seven Genisys branches, stealing more than $54,000.

4. Two local artists are trying to finish a massive mural in Downtown Saginaw in time for the Saginaw Spirit’s home opener this weekend. The 50-foot high, 40-foot wide piece is going on the parking garage across from the Dow Event Center. It should be a perfect photo-op for Spirit fans. Spirit take on Sarnia Sting Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

5. Need plans? Taste of Downtown Midland returns Thursday with 14 tasting stations and exclusive coupons at area businesses. Aviator Cookie Company, Cafe Zinc, Molasses Smokehouse, Pizza Sams, and more will participate. Tickets are $32.

Have a wonderful day ahead! Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

