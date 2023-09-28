Biggby offering free coffee on National Coffee Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In celebration of National Coffee Day on Friday, a Michigan-based coffee franchise is offering free coffee to customers.

On Friday, Sept. 28, Biggby Coffee said it is celebrating the day by offering free 20 oz. hot or iced brewed coffees in-store to customers all day.

According to the National Coffee Association, 63 percent of Americans drink coffee every single day.

Coffee is consumed more than any other drink, including water.

The Michigan-based coffee chain started with a single store in East Lansing on March 15, 1995 and is now rapidly becoming coffee lovers’ preferred choice in markets across the company, Biggby said.

