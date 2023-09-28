Biggby offering free coffee on National Coffee Day

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In celebration of National Coffee Day on Friday, a Michigan-based coffee franchise is offering free coffee to customers.

On Friday, Sept. 28, Biggby Coffee said it is celebrating the day by offering free 20 oz. hot or iced brewed coffees in-store to customers all day.

According to the National Coffee Association, 63 percent of Americans drink coffee every single day.

Coffee is consumed more than any other drink, including water.

The Michigan-based coffee chain started with a single store in East Lansing on March 15, 1995 and is now rapidly becoming coffee lovers’ preferred choice in markets across the company, Biggby said.

Read next:
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Pat Sajak to give commencement ceremony address to Hillsdale College class of 2024
Hillsdale College Commencement with speaker Tim Allen on May 8, 2021. Pat Sajak (Trustee)
Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case
Matthew Leach
Five people accused of operating storefront casinos facing charges
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW members recovering after being hit by car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
Van Man Chan's Adventures.
Van Man Chan: 19-year-old shares travels on YouTube
Van Man Chan's Adventures.
Van Man Chan's Adventures
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28