Burton City Council pushes for mayor’s cooperation with police investigation

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton City Council is voting on a resolution to make the mayor cooperate with an investigation into the city’s police department.

“Up ‘til now he hasn’t cooperated,” said Steve Heffner, the president of Burton City Council. “He hasn’t returned the investigators, any of his phone calls, texts, or emails. So, we just wanted to send him a message to the council’s behind this.”

The Burton City Council voted on a resolution Wednesday night to compel Mayor Duane Haskins to cooperate with the investigation into sexual harassment and discrimination within the police department.

“It’s a clear snubbing of the council’s authority,” said retired Burton police Lt. Tod Sorenson. “The mayor’s refusal to cooperate with the special hired investigator is just a violation of good government and good procedure.”

The investigation against Police Chief Brian Ross was authorized in July after an earlier investigation determined there was no misconduct. The allegation against the chief came in a no confidence letter sent to the council from the Burton Patrol Group regarding what it called questionable decisions concerning the training of new officers.

Related: Second investigation into Burton police chief authorized

“The problem is that, you know, it’s difficult to do your job when you don’t have the proper support from the higher-ups and even to a point where there’s definitely wrongdoing is happening on behalf of the police administration, the mayor’s office, and people are being fired and they’re being demoted inappropriately, that kind of stuff,” Sorenson said.

If the city council decides the mayor is not cooperating with the investigation, it could find him in violation of the city charter.

“We may have to go to the state police or file some kind of litigation against him, which we don’t want to do,” Heffner said.

Sorenson said a charter violation investigation could be put in motion if needed.

“You do have an obvious charter violation which can be investigated and charged. They have the authority to put that in motion if need be,” he said. “I would hope that it wouldn’t. I hope the mayor would do what he’s supposed to do and cooperate with them and conduct, and go along with the investigation and get the truth out.”

Burton City Council is giving the mayor two weeks to cooperate with the special council on its investigation.

TV5 reached out to the mayor of Burton on Wednesday night but has not yet heard back.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.