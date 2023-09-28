Damp Thursday morning, then the pattern begins to change

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One last cluster of showers has been moving through the southern and eastern portions of Mid-Michigan this morning. We expect this to wind down almost completely by noon today, then drier weather will start to permanently settle in for the rest of the week and weekend. There is one spot this weekend we are going to keep an eye on this weekend (details are below), though there isn’t any need to change any plans you might have made already.

The other big story heading towards the weekend is the significant warm up. Temperatures will be well above-average, as much as by 10 degrees on Sunday. The warmer weather holds into the earlier parts of next week too, take a look at that in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Bus stops and the morning commute are off to a damp start this morning with scattered to widespread showers moving through. Even though we need the rain gear this morning, it won’t particularly be needed this afternoon! Only a couple of isolated showers will remain in the afternoon, otherwise the area will be far drier than this morning. Additionally, rain has been struggling to reach north of the Tri-Cities this morning, so our northern counties should be able to fair far drier than Flint, Owosso, or Lapeer.

Showers will progressively wind down Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 67 degrees this afternoon with an easterly wind lighter than Wednesday’s. Wind speeds will be closer to 5 to 15 mph with an east northeast direction. Conditions won’t be as gusty as yesterday either.

Thursday is the last day of the week in the upper 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn more variably cloudy this evening and tonight which will allow for some intervals of clearing. With lows falling to 55 degrees, increased dew points because of the fresh rain, and a light/calm wind, the coolest and clearest spots overnight could see patchy fog development. At the moment, the greatest fog potential lies in our northern counties.

Friday

Variably cloudy skies hold through the daytime which will mean occasional windows of sunshine. We have the perfect setup for fair weather cumulus clouds to develop with the heating of the day. Temperatures will make their way to 72 degrees in the afternoon with an east northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday returns to the lower 70s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Overall, the big story for the weekend is more sun with warmer temperatures! Upper 70s are in store for Saturday, then right around 80 degrees on Sunday. High pressure will be setting up near the Great Lakes which will keep the quieter weather around for a few days. Even on Saturday, mostly sunny skies will rapidly move into the area.

Overall, this weekend is in great shape with warming temperatures and more sun! (WNEM)

As mentioned towards the start of the forecast above, we’re going to keep a watchful eye on Sunday morning. There will be a large low pressure system in Canada, closer to the Hudson Bay which will have a long cold front extending south. That cold front could come close to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and bring isolated showers with it. These shower chances are incredibly small though; additionally, showers are very hard to come by or generate in a high pressure environment like what we expect this weekend and early next week. The key takeaway: keep an eye on the forecast for Sunday morning, otherwise there’s no need to change or cancel any plans you have for the weekend! Stay tuned for updates!

Sunday morning may see some showers close to Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.