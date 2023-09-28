Five people accused of operating storefront casinos facing charges

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Five people accused of operating storefront casinos in Davison and Burton have been arraigned on a total of 31 charges.

On April 27, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) in conjunction with authorities, seized 100 gambling devices, more than $29,000 in suspected gambling profits, and 62 gift cars in varying prices at The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton, the MGCB said.

“Accountability is crucial when it comes to upholding justice and ensuring a fair and honest gaming environment in the state of Michigan,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. “While the Michigan Gaming Control Board will continue to hold those who choose to circumvent the law accountable for their actions, we also acknowledge the importance of fairness, equality, and the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. We operate with integrity and our investigators remain committed to the foundations of due process that protects the rights of all individuals involved.”

Charges were filed against the following people in August and September:

  • Joseph Toporek and Mary Larkin are each facing five charges: three felony counts for running a gambling operation without a license and using computers to commit a crime, one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house for gain, and one misdemeanor for keeping a gambling house.
  • Shaun Bellah II, Shaun Bellah Sr., and Ghazwan Brikho are each facing seven charges: five felony counts for conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, running a gambling operation without a license, and using computers to commit a crime, one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house for gain, and one misdemeanor for keeping a gambling house.

The defendants were arraigned in the 67th District Court in Flint and posted personal bonds.

Anyone can report alleged illegal gambling by contacting the MGCB at 1-888-314-2682 or by email.

