Flint Twp’s Chick-fil-A is now open!

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Chick-fil-A on Miller Road in Flint Township officially opened Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 a.m.

TV5 was at the restaurant prior to the opening time and a line already formed outside the restaurant.

When customers arrive at the restaurant, they will have two ways of getting to the fast food restaurant. They will be able to turn left or right into and out of the parking lot from Austin’s Parkway, but for Miller Road, they will only be allowed to make a right turn in and out of the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Officials anticipate a large volume of people going to the restaurant for some time.

