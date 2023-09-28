Game of the Week preview, week 6: Corunna Cavaliers

CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) - TV5′s sixth Game of the Week will take place tomorrow with the Goodrich Martians facing off against the Corunna Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are entering Friday’s game with an undefeated 5-0 record. This is the first time since 2016 that Corunna has won five straight games to start their season, and that same year just so happens to be the last time the Cavaliers defeated the Martians.

Both of these teams are looking to be in sole possession of first place in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.

Corunna remembers the 42-7 loss last season and wants some redemption on Friday night.

“They took it to us pretty good last year. They were very physical and we weren’t as physical as we wanted to be, so that’s been the biggest thing that we’re focusing on is just being more physical. We want to hit, we want to get after it, and we want to play this game on Friday night,” said Corunna’s head football coach Steve Herrick.

Wyatt Bower, a senior at Corunna and a quarterback/defensive back for the team, said the team has a close bond and confidence in each other.

“We’ve been working through summertime to create a bond with each other,” he said. “All these guys on the team have a good bond with each other and we’re all good friends. And we’ve just been working hard at it and we have all the confidence in ourselves and everybody on the team to get it done.”

