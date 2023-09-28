Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Animal Control announced it is closing temporarily due to a positive parvo case.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Genesee County Animal Control said its shelter has a positive parvo case, and the staff would be deep cleaning the entire building.

Genesee County Animal Control said dogs who are 6-months-old or younger, dogs who are compromised, or dogs who are unvaccinated against parvo are at the highest risk.

The shelter said it is currently closed and has not yet released details about when it plans to reopen.

This is the fifth parvo break out at the shelter since May.

If you have any questions, contact Genesee County Animal Control at 810-732-1660 ext. 3. Dispatch that handles animal welfare concerns can be reached at ext. 2.

