Going back in time: A history of the United Auto Workers

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the United Auto Workers (UAW) continues to fight for better wages and benefits, we are taking a look back at the union’s history and how it all began.

The UAW got its start in Michigan more than 80 years ago, and its first strike in 1936 in Flint paved the way for the union to become the powerhouse it is today.

“They really didn’t get many breaks from work; they weren’t allowed to talk during their lunch breaks. There’s stories where the outside temperatures on a hot day might be 110 and it’s 120 inside the factory and you have someone pass out and everybody just has to leave the person on the ground because they have to keep working,” said Geoff Woodcox, the curator of collections at Sloan Museum of Discovery.

In 1935, a group of frustrated autoworkers banded together to demand better work conditions and rights, but simply forming the union wasn’t enough. It wasn’t until 1936 at a GM Flint plant where the group took action with its first and historic sit-down strike. That’s when automakers finally acknowledged the group.

“They decide to take over one of the plants, Fisher Body #1, where a lot of the dyes were held,” Woodcox explained. “They were used to make auto parts throughout the country. So, the decision was made very early on in the morning on that day. They go in, sit down, and occupy the plant with the intention of keeping other workers and also the plant management out.”

At the time, General Motors was the world’s largest automaker. The strike went on for 44 days and involved 2,000 workers. Their struggle led to the official unionization of the company.

“They had a set of demands that they wanted fulfilled including minimum wage to ensure people could have a good quality of life, say over how fast the assembly line was moving, different things like that,” Woodcox said. “By the end of that year, they go from a relatively small number of members to pretty much the entire American automotive industry being unionized. So, it was a huge moment in not only Flint history but American history.”

Fast forward to today, the union continues to fight for respect, better pay, and job security. Dozens of members in mid-Michigan have been on the picket lines for a week now, uncertain of the future but confident in what they are fighting for.

