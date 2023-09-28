John Glenn High School operating in secure mode

BANGOR TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - John Glenn High School in Bay County’s Bangor Township is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The decision to operate in secure mode comes after an incident at the school on Thursday.

The superintendent would not go into details regarding the incident, but the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school.

