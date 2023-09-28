Medical marijuana in schools: Jayden’s Law reintroduced

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two House bills have been reintroduced to allow pediatric medical marijuana patients to receive their state-approved medication while at school or at school events.

Since 2008, the state of Michigan has allowed doctors to prescribe medical marijuana products to minors for medical treatment. However, those patients cannot receive their medication while on school grounds.

House Bill 5063 and House Bill 5064 are known as “Jayden’s Law,” named after Jayden Carter, a pediatric medical marijuana patient from Burton. Jayden’s Law only applies to non-smokable medical marijuana.

Related: Jayden’s Law: Mom wants son’s medication allowed in Michigan schools

Currently, a child who is registered with the state as a pediatric medical marijuana patient must be checked out of school and moved 1,000 feet away by their parent or guardian before they can receive any state-approved products containing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and/or CBD (cannabidiol).

The student must be taken back to school, signed back in, and go back to class.

State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. along with six other state representatives are co-sponsoring the bill. They said the process leads to the delay of administering prescriptions, but also causes students to miss classroom instruction time and extracurricular activities, feel stigma from their peers and faculty, and creates a burden on their parents/guardians.

To address these issues, Wilson said Jayden’s Law would require a public or nonpublic school to adopt reasonable guidelines for administering the medication containing THC or CBD, as well as giving schools the ability to designate specific staffers for supervision.

Jayden’s Law would also provide protections for the child/student, parents, legal guardians, teachers, nurses, bus drivers, and any other person responsible for administering or supervising which would extend to other school related activities, according to Wilson.

The law would call for the following requirements:

  • A written treatment plan be provided by the parent/guardian as their caregiver
  • Students must be supervised by a designated staff member while receiving their prescription
  • Families must provide proof of students medical marijuana card each year

Wilson first learned of Jayden’s Law through the advocacy of Amie Carter, Jayden’s mother.

“Jayden has experienced so much and learned that medical marijuana worked for him, but still struggled to receive it while attending school. He came to Lansing to ask us to fix it, so we are doing just that - for him and all of Michigan’s medical marijuana pediatric patients,” said Wilson.

The legislation is modeled after Ashley’s Law, a bill that was signed by the governor of Illinois in 2018. Ashley Surin, 12, needed to take CBD oil to prevent seizures. She suffered them as a result of chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. The law allows Ashley to receive her medication at school. Before the law, she would suffer one to three seizures a day at school.

Amie started an informational website about the legislation at jaydenslaw.com

Read next:
Going back in time: A history of the United Auto Workers
UAW sit-down strike of 1936
Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo
Closed
Van Man Chan: 19-year-old shares travels on YouTube
Van Man Chan's Adventures.
Biggby offering free coffee on National Coffee Day
Biggby Coffee

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW members recovering after being hit by car

Latest News

A 14-year-old student is in custody after bringing a handgun to John Glenn High School, Bay...
Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school
UAW sit-down strike of 1936
Going back in time: A history of the United Auto Workers
As the United Auto Workers (UAW) continues to fight for better wages and benefits, we are...
Going back in time: A history of the United Auto Workers
At only 19-years-old, a Grand Blanc native is living out his dreams of traveling the country...
Van Man Chan: 19-year-old shares travels on YouTube