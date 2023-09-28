Medical marijuana in schools: Jayden’s Law reintroduced

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two House bills have been reintroduced to allow pediatric medical marijuana patients to receive their state-approved medication while at school or at school events.

Since 2008, the state of Michigan has allowed doctors to prescribe medical marijuana products to minors for medical treatment. However, those patients cannot receive their medication while on school grounds.

House Bill 5063 and House Bill 5064 are known as “Jayden’s Law,” named after Jayden Carter, a pediatric medical marijuana patient from Burton. Jayden’s Law only applies to non-smokable medical marijuana.

Currently, a child who is registered with the state as a pediatric medical marijuana patient must be checked out of school and moved 1,000 feet away by their parent or guardian before they can receive any state-approved products containing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and/or CBD (cannabidiol).

The student must be taken back to school, signed back in, and go back to class.

State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. along with six other state representatives are co-sponsoring the bill. They said the process leads to the delay of administering prescriptions, but also causes students to miss classroom instruction time and extracurricular activities, feel stigma from their peers and faculty, and creates a burden on their parents/guardians.

To address these issues, Wilson said Jayden’s Law would require a public or nonpublic school to adopt reasonable guidelines for administering the medication containing THC or CBD, as well as giving schools the ability to designate specific staffers for supervision.

Jayden’s Law would also provide protections for the child/student, parents, legal guardians, teachers, nurses, bus drivers, and any other person responsible for administering or supervising which would extend to other school related activities, according to Wilson.

The law would call for the following requirements:

A written treatment plan be provided by the parent/guardian as their caregiver

Students must be supervised by a designated staff member while receiving their prescription

Families must provide proof of students medical marijuana card each year

Wilson first learned of Jayden’s Law through the advocacy of Amie Carter, Jayden’s mother.

“Jayden has experienced so much and learned that medical marijuana worked for him, but still struggled to receive it while attending school. He came to Lansing to ask us to fix it, so we are doing just that - for him and all of Michigan’s medical marijuana pediatric patients,” said Wilson.

The legislation is modeled after Ashley’s Law, a bill that was signed by the governor of Illinois in 2018. Ashley Surin, 12, needed to take CBD oil to prevent seizures. She suffered them as a result of chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. The law allows Ashley to receive her medication at school. Before the law, she would suffer one to three seizures a day at school.

Amie started an informational website about the legislation at jaydenslaw.com

