Mel Tucker attorney wants Michigan State to preserve documents for potential lawsuit

An attorney for fired Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker wants university officials and representatives to preserve all documents related to the investigation, citing a potential lawsuit against the university
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney for fired Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has asked university officials and representatives to preserve all documents related to the investigation “in anticipation of litigation” against the university.

Attorney Jennifer Belveal sent the request to Michigan State general counsel Brian Quinn on Thursday after what she called the " illegal termination of Mel Tucker's contract." Belveal wanted preservation of electronic and paper documents and listed a number of school officials and others.

It came a day after Michigan State fired the previously suspended Tucker over what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor.

The school said it terminated what’s left of Tucker’s $95 million, 10-year contract for acknowledging actions that subjected the institution to ridicule, breaching his contract and moral turpitude. MIchigan State said Tucker failed to offer adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause.

Brenda Tracy, the activist and rape survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during the phone call in April 2022. Several months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school's Title IX office.

“Failure to preserve such records will result in a negative litigation inference against the university and other potential defendants,” the letter stated.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

