Mel Tucker’s lawyers release statement demanding MSU keep records of investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawyers representing former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker released a statement on Thursday demanding that university employees refrain from deleting any electronic records of the investigation.

According to a release by Foley, Foley and Lardner LLP, all information relevant to Tucker’s employment must be retained and cannot be deleted.

This includes emails, texts, documents, papers, or any records regarding his employment or the investigation.

The notice also demands that the University suspend any standard protocols that involve the destruction of records, specifically records related to Tucker.

The notice named several individuals, including MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff and MSU Athletic Director Allan Haller.

Tucker’s lawyers did not state what they plan to do with the records.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.