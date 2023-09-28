Michigan judges ordered to honor pronouns of parties in court

The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.”
Justice Elizabeth Welch poses a question as lawyers argue their cases before the Michigan...
Justice Elizabeth Welch poses a question as lawyers argue their cases before the Michigan Supreme Court, in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the case of insurance companies v. Citizens who suffered catastrophic injuries in car crashes. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.” Welch said gender identity is an individual's identity, “regardless of whether others agree or approve.” (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP)(AP)
By ED WHITE
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.”

“We serve the entire public and are required to treat those who come before us with civility and respect,” Justice Elizabeth Welch said. “The gender identity of a member of the public is a part of their individual identity, regardless of whether others agree or approve.”

The statewide rule was approved, 5-2.

Some transgender, nonbinary or gender-fluid people use they, them and their as a gender-neutral singular personal pronoun.

“Courts must use the individual’s name, the designated salutation or personal pronouns, or other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronouns,” the Supreme Court said.

During a public comment period earlier this year, some critics cited religious reasons for not wanting to address someone by a pronoun they use.

The rule, which kicks in Jan. 1, will still allow judges to avoid pronouns and refer to someone by their role in the case, such as attorney or plaintiff, followed by a last name.

The rule “does not force anyone to violate their beliefs,” Welch said.

Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano opposed the rule.

“This is a fluid political debate into which our judicial branch of state government should not wade, let alone dive headfirst and claim to have resolved," Zahra said. ”Such hubris has no place within the operation of a judicial branch of state government."

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy

Latest News

FILE - Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford announces the automaker's new BlueOval...
Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union
FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Mel Tucker’s attorney: Michigan State doesn’t have cause to fire suspended coach over phone sex
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Lions scramble to prepare to play Packers for division lead on short week
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in...
Biden is headed to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. He’s all-in on showing his union bona fides
CORRECTS TO THOMAS, NOT TOM - Defendant Eric Molitor breaks down after hearing the jury verdict...
Michigan attorney general blames Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial acquittals on ‘right-leaning’ jurors