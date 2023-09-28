New Chick-fil-A causing headaches for motorists

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The first Chick-fil-A opened in mid-Michigan on Thursday, which is part of the reason it’s so busy, but the traffic is causing headaches for those just trying to get to work or go home.

Chick-fil-A brought more than its famous chicken sandwiches to Flint Township on Thursday, Sept. 28; it also brought traffic and a new route that is taking many residents completely out of their way.

“Traffic took me all the way out the way,” said resident Antoine Cox.

“They are so busy,” another resident commented.

The long-anticipated opening of mid-Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A is finally a reality, but with the popular restaurant being located at the center of a major shopping area, its presence comes with some delays.

“Getting to work, people trying to go down Miller Road, it almost looks like Christmas time on Miller Road right now,” said Cox.

Another resident commented on the traffic flow.

“I think if you’re trying to get on the highway or go to the other stores this way, you’re going to have a hard time patronizing other businesses,” said one resident.

The traffic plan Chick-fil-A has laid out brings drivers in through Austins Parkway.

Customers will also have to exit from Austins Parkway and then head north to Hogarth Avenue.

Once at the stop sign, you have the option to either turn left for I-75 and Corunna Road or hook a right for Ballenger Highway.

Residents are hopeful this is all temporary.

“Most restaurants when they open up in Flint, it’s kind of busy - I think this is going to be. I travel a lot for work, so Chick-fil-A is busy everywhere,” said Darryl Howard. “I think they’ll manage it, they’ll be good.”

Another resident weighed in on the situation.

“I think it’s going to be here for a while so I can see it standing for quite some time,” said Kennedi Munn

Chick-fil-A has partnered with the Flint Township Police Department to help with traffic flow.

