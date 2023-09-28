Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Missing Midland man found, advisory canceled
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
GM: Employee banned from property after hitting picketers with car
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW members recovering after being hit by car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
Learn more about the Real Men Wear Pink cancer awareness event.
Real Men Wear Pink cancer awareness event
Chick-fil-A opened in Flint Township on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Chick-fil-A opens in Flint Twp