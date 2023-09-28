Pat Sajak to give commencement ceremony address to Hillsdale College class of 2024

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak will address Hillsdale College class of 2024 during the 172nd spring commencement ceremony.

Sajak joined “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981 and has been at the helm for more than 7,000 episodes. He served on Hillsdale’s Board of Trustees since 2002.

“Pat Sajak gave a wonderful convocation speech some years ago,” said Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn. “He has done long and excellent service for our College, and he has a serious understanding of and commitment to it. I expect his remarks will be worthy of the occasion.”

The commencement is on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

