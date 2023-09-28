Sheriff: John Glenn student in custody after bringing gun to school

BANGOR TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A 14-year-old student is in custody after bringing a handgun to John Glenn High School, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

John Glenn High School in Bay County’s Bangor Township was operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28 following what school officials called a “security incident.”

A student alerted school administrators to a potential weapon on campus shortly before 7:30 a.m., Superintendent Matthew Schmidt said, adding the school was placed into secure mode and an investigation began.

The investigation concluded a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school and authorities found it in a locker, Schmidt said, adding no students and/or staff were targeted or threatened at any time.

The student is in custody and is facing several charges, according to Schmidt.

The secure mode was lifted at 10:15 a.m. after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

Cunningham said a school resource officer made a huge difference, as they had the situation under control before additional law enforcement arrived.

According to Schmidt, everyone is safe, and parents are welcome to pick up their students if they would like.

In a statement, Schmidt said:

“Student and staff safety is always our highest priority and our safety regulations are designed to take as many precautions as we can to prevent potentially dangerous situations from occurring. Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling you or a staff member if there is a weapon in school. I am proud that this situation was reported to district staff immediately this morning. Because of this, we were able to work through the situation and keep our school safe.”

