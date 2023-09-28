Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday morning! We are a day away from a nice weekend. We put together a list of five stories to know for the day.

1. United Way of Genesee County is helping to feed UAW members during its strike against the Big Three. The organizations is providing food boxes in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. If you are striking, call the 211 hotline to find resources.

2. Burton City Council voting on a resolution to make Mayor Duane Haskins cooperate with an investigation into sexual harassment and discrimination within the city’s police department. A second investigation into Chief Brian Ross was authorized in July. The first investigation found no misconduct. The mayor has two weeks to show signs he’ll work with investigators, if not, he could be found in violation of city charter. TV5 reached out to the mayor but have not heard back.

3. Real Men Wear Pink campaign kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth. We’re learning there’s a backlog of patients catching up on cancer screenings put off during the pandemic. Ten million people missed screenings, according to a report in the journal, “Cancer.” TV5′s Blake Keller is a TV5 ambassador for the campaign. Click here if you would like to donate. Money raised helps local cancer patients and survivors.

4. Saginaw Valley State University is offering to take you out to the ballgame for FREE. It is hosting a night of entertainment at Dow Diamond in Midland today. It includes an exhibition game and a screening of the movie, “A League of their Own.” It starts at 4 p.m.

5. Mid-Michigan’s first Chick-fil-a location has it’s grand opening today! It opens for breakfast at 6 a.m. If you head out, you will have two ways to get there. Drivers can turn left or right into and out of the parking lot from Austin’s Parkway, but on Miller Road, you are only allowed to make a right turn in and out of the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

