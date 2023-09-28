United Way providing resources to striking UAW workers in need

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - UAW workers are making less while on strike than they would be on the job, and this could become a burden for some the longer this goes on, but a local organization is stepping up.

As the strike of the Big Three automakers continues, many are questioning just how these union workers are supposed to keep making ends meet.

At United Way of Genesee County, they’re ready to roll with the punches and provide resources for UAW workers.

“We are providing food boxes as needed,” said Teresa McGinnis, the UAW and AFL community service liaison for United Way of Genesee County.

The food boxes provided by United Way are funded through their organization without federal assistance.

“We’re working with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to get that food out to those members,” McGinnis said.

Laying down concerns of where help will come from during the strike, the fear of not being able to help is the furthest thing from her thoughts.

“In the past we were able to help the TA workers during that time also, so if that happens, we will start making decisions on how to help them unpack that,” McGinnis said.

The organization encourages those on strike to call the 211 hotline to find resources as well while they prepare to dig their boots in the ground through this historic strike.

“As long as it takes. Last time we were able to fulfill our promises through the work stoppage,” McGinnis said.

