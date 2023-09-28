Van Man Chan: 19-year-old shares travels on YouTube

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - At only 19-years-old, a Grand Blanc native is living out his dreams of traveling the country and pursuing his passions, all while living in a van.

Chandler Krasnicki, also known as “Van Man Chan” has 1.3K subscribers on YouTube.

“One of my biggest passions is hiking. Being able to do cool hikes every single other day and just being out here that’s amazing,” Krasnicki said.

It also provides the van-life documentarian a chance to pursue his other love: photography.

Thursday, Sept. 28, Krasnicki is currently parked off Highway 1 in Monterrey, California, enjoying some views of the Pacific Ocean.

“It’s a constant cycle of just adapting. When I first came out here, I think I’ve changed 100 percent as a person to where I’m at now,” Krasnicki said. “You wake up, you kind of have a plan of what you want to do, but everything could change.”

When he started his trip, Krasnicki said it didn’t come without worry from those who love him most.

“My mom, it was definitely hard on her watching me leave, but she came out and visited me in August for her birthday in Oregon,” Krasnicki said. “My dad, on the other hand, is just on the opposite side of the spectrum and was like, ‘yeah man just go do it and do you.’”

A big trip for Krasnicki is on the horizon, where he will soon make his way to Los Angeles. He plans to stay in the area for a month.

Van Man Chan posts every other day. You can follow Krasnicki here.

