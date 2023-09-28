Working our way toward drier weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some parts of the region had showers last night, we have been drying out gradually as the day has gone along.

We’re not there yet, and as of 5:30 PM, there are still a few spotty areas of light rain on the radar. But, the coverage is nowhere near where it was overnight and early this morning, and Friday we should start turning the corner even more.

As for the weekend, it still looks quite pleasant! And even if you’re weekend doesn’t fall on Saturday and Sunday, early next week looks good too! Be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

With the low-pressure system moving off to the east, any lingering rain or drizzle tonight should not be as intense as any showers were late last evening. You can keep tabs on these just to be on the safe side with the First Alert Weather app or our Interactive Radar.

Although the showers won’t affect most tonight, the clouds will remain stubborn for many, though there are some select western and northwestern areas that are enjoying some sunshine this afternoon.

Lows will settle in the 50s for most areas tonight. (WNEM)

As we head through tonight, it will be another night where temperatures don’t fall too far. We’ll be in the 60s most of the evening. Overnight lows will likely remain in the 50s or low 60s with plenty of clouds in most areas, with a light easterly wind. There is a chance of patchy fog where any breaks in the clouds develop and we can cool down sufficiently.

Friday

Clouds could remain stubborn on Friday, but as we get into the evening hours, we should start seeing signs of things to come for the weekend. We’ll hopefully have some better sun by your early Friday evening plans, along with kick off for high school football.

Highs are expected to be around the 70 degree mark tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs will check in around the 70 degree mark on Friday, but could underachieve if clouds hang tough.

Winds will remain out of the east again tomorrow, varying from northeast to southeast depending on your location, but they should be light. Expecting mostly a wind sustained between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

As we go into Friday night, any clearing will likely lead to fog development. This will depend on how efficiently any clouds clear, so we’ll need to monitor trends. The longer the clouds hang around into the night, the less fog we’ll likely encounter. The faster we clear, the more likely we see it occur. If it does occur, some of this fog could be locally dense on Saturday morning.

If that’s the case, we may see some lingering cloud cover and fog Saturday morning before we clear out for good on Saturday afternoon. Lows Friday night will settle in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Weekend Preview

Your weekend forecast is expected to be excellent! (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.