Drier Friday, then some fog tonight but a pleasant weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions will start to dry up more going through this Friday and especially this weekend. This is after a somewhat gloomy and damp week with cooler weather. The biggest story of the weekend is unseasonably warm weather ushering back into our area. Overall, we have a very nice weekend ahead but there is some fog potential to touch on, as well as a miniscule shower chance. For the fog, you may need to factor in some extra time if you have morning travel plans Saturday, but there’s no need to adjust plans for the shower potential around Sunday. Details are below!

Today

At the bus stops this morning you’ll encounter some patchy fog and occasional misty conditions. Overall, no organized showers are expected this morning or today, but the mist has created some damp roads. Otherwise, skies today will be variably cloudy which will allow for occasional peeks of sunshine. Clouds will prove to be a little more stubborn through today before starting to clear up this evening. Speaking of the evening, we have some awesome Friday Night Lights action coming up this evening! The Game of the Week is Goodrich at Corunna. For more game forecasts, click here!

Game of the Week: Goodrich @ Corunna (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to 70 degrees with an easterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. The average high temperature on September 29th is 68 degrees.

Temperatures will be near 70 on Friday. (WNEM)

Tonight

With clear skies settling in tonight, nearly no wind, and temperatures falling to the same level as the dew point around 54 degrees, we’re expecting a widespread fog. It could be dense around our area too. The fog will be at its thickest around sunrise Saturday which puts us between 7 and 9 AM, but towards midday tomorrow we’ll see the fog lifting. These are textbook conditions for fog tonight, especially after the showery weather we’ve had through the week.

Tonight and Saturday morning will see widespread fog in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The aforementioned fog will also contribute to low cloud coverage in the morning on Saturday, but plenty of sun will be in store for the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 76 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. High pressure will start to migrate south into the United States from Eastern Canada on Saturday which sets us up for more pleasant weather the rest of the weekend and the first half of next week! Lows will fall to 55 degrees Saturday night.

Saturday will have a high around 76 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday morning is one timeframe in the forecast to continue to keep an eye on. In this timeframe, we’re seeing a very small potential for isolated showers in our northern tier. This was a development we started to see in the forecast on Thursday morning, it comes from a weak stationary front extending into the Great Lakes from a larger low near the Hudson Bay in Canada. With high pressure in place, it’ll be extremely hard to even see showers in the first place, but we don’t want to rule out at least a few rain drops. The bright side to this though, any showers that we potentially could even see would be before sunrise on Sunday. Overall, there’s no need to change any plans you have for the day, but if you’re up north you could wake up to some damp conditions in the morning! Stay tuned for more details on this from Chris, Diane, and Kyle as we get closer to the weekend!

Our northern counties could see a couple of showers before sunrise Sunday morning. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be around 80 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. This will be over 10 degrees above-average! For archery deer season getting underway, quiet weather will prevail (the light wind being an added bonus for masking your scent). It’ll also be a great day to get your outdoor Halloween decorations up!

Sunday will have a high near 80 degrees. (WNEM)

If you aren’t able to get to your Halloween decorations over the weekend, the early parts of next week will remain warm and pleasant giving you additional opportunities. For a look at next week, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

