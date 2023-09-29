Flint Community Schools: Staff member injured in physical altercation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A staff member at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint was injured after being involved in a physical altercation, Flint Community Schools said on Thursday, Sept. 28.

In a letter shared with parents, Superintendent Kevelin Jones said an altercation took place between two scholars on Thursday, which led to a staff member getting injured.

TV5 is aware of a video circulating online of the fight but hasn’t confirmed the video or details with law enforcement yet.

Flint Community Schools said it takes matters like these very seriously and is taking proactive steps to prevent future incidents.

The district has opened an investigation to gather necessary facts and evidence and action that follows the investigation will be in strict compliance with the law and school policy, according to the letter. The district will also provide resources and support for any staff member or student impacted by the altercation.

The district is actively working to ensure the safety of everyone at Southwestern Classical Academy.

If you have comments or concerns, you should reach out to school administrators or the district office.

Please see the attached family letter regarding an incident that occurred today at Southwestern Classical Academy. We... Posted by Flint Community Schools on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.