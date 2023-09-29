Flint to host Tire Buyback event to protect against pollution

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint will be hosting a Tire Buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The city said it will be partnering with the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission to host the event on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6615 N. Dort Highway.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said discarded tires are a big source of pollution in the community, often ending up in waterways where they can leach chemicals into the environment, block drains, and contribute to street flooding.

“Tires don’t roll into rivers and vacant lots by themselves,” Neeley said. “I encourage Flint residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of tires the right way. Let’s protect Flint’s environment, infrastructure, and people from the impacts of more frequent and severe storms caused by climate change.”

The city of Flint said residents will receive $1 per tire for up to 25 tires, and $25 for a load of 25 tires or more.

Participants will have to show proof of residency, and only auto and light truck tires will be accepted, the city said, adding the event is for residential use and no commercial vehicles are allowed.

For more information, contact the Blight Elimination Division at 810-237-2090 or the Waste Services Coordinator at 810-766-7135 ext. 2605.

