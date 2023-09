SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds will be more stubborn through today, by the evening we’ll begin to clear out. Temperatures will be comfortable for our games in the 60s, along with a non-noticeable calm wind! This week’s Game of the Week is Goodrich @ Corunna! Have fun and enjoy your weekend!

Game of the Week: Goodrich @ Corunna (WNEM)

Evart @ Beal City (WNEM)

Montrose @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Saginaw MLS @ Nouvel (WNEM)

St. Louis @ Millington (WNEM)

Birch Run @ Freeland (WNEM)

Lapeer @ Grand Blanc (WNEM)

Traverse City Central @ Midland Dow (WNEM)

Hemlock @ Bullock Creek (WNEM)

Carman Ainsworth @ Heritage (WNEM)

Bay City Central @ Mt. Pleasant (WNEM)

