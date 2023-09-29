Friday, Sept. 29, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We have a beautiful weekend ahead but in the meantime, get caught up on five stories you should know.

1. Today, UAW President Shawn Fain will go live on Facebook at 10 a.m. with updates on its strike against the Big Three. It’s expected the union will expand it’s strike. Workers have been off the job since Sept. 14. UAW members want better pay and to reclaim long-lost provisions given up during the great recession to keep the Big Three afloat.

2. Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, will learn today whether he’ll be sentenced to life without parole or not. This comes after four days of testimony and victim statements in the August Miller hearing. The virtual hearing starts at 9 a.m.

3. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old brought a gun to John Glenn High School on Thursday. The student is in a juvenile center and is facing several charges. Both the high school and middle school were placed in secure mode. No staff or students were targeted or threatened.

4. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control hosts a ribbon cutting at its new location in Kochville Township. The center is in a building three times the size of its former location on Gratiot Avenue in Saginaw. The ribbon cutting is at 1 p.m. at Bay Road.

5. Starting tonight, country fans can stop by Heritage Park in Frankenmuth for Michigan’s Big Country Fest! There’s live music, free dance lessons and a mechanical bull. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and runs through Saturday.

